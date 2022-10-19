William Blair Initiates Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ON. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

