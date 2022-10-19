WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. WOW-token has a market cap of $423.97 million and $7.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.83 or 0.01437906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005797 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.01608067 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04239902 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

