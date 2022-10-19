Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $11.06 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 171,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 275,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 645,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %
BMY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 145,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.