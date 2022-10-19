Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.