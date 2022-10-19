Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 20,553 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

COP stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

