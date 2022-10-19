Xponance Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,009. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.