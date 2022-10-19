Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $696,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,982. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

