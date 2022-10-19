XSGD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198,904.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003592 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and $198,904.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,749,214 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

