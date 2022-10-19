ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $511.90 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

