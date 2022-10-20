111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 1.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.76. 152,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 417,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

111 Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 111

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 111 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 111 by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 111 by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 111 by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 111 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.