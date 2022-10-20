111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 1.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.76. 152,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 417,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.43 million during the quarter.
About 111
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
