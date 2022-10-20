111,150 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 243,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,574,625. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

