124,642 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. 139,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

