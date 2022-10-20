1eco Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1eco has a market cap of $95.18 million and approximately $2,167.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1eco token can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00009417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,079,297 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

1eco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

