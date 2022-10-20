3,857 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,857 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.08. 48,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,653. The company has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.