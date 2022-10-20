6,805 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Down 2.3 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.62. 22,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.