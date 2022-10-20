800 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,105. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

