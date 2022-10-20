A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.69 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AOS stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 35,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 105,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

