Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.