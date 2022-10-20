Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 24,550 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 54,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

