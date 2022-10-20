Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 91,942 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,942 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,891,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 103,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,727. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

