Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.