Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000. Entergy makes up about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

