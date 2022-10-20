Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2,012.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,761 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 95,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

