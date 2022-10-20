Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Edison International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 32,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

