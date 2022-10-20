Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 30,277 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 332,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 59,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

