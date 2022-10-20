Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 3,613 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,507,000 after purchasing an additional 370,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

PGR traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 64,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,529. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.