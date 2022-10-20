Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $3.85 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.82. 39,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

