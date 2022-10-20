Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

