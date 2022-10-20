AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,872,000 after buying an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.29.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $707.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,375. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

