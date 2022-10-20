Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,457,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 844,279 shares of company stock worth $100,116,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.58. 103,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

