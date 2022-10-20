Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ALB opened at $256.51 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.12. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

