Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Shares Down 12.2%

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 28,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 40,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

