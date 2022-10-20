Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$10.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.27. 61,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,709. The stock has a market cap of C$977.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.53 and a 12 month high of C$17.27.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

