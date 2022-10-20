Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $67.22 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $67.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00080240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,032,098 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,515,834 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

