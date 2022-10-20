Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 8.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 406,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 802,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Alkaline Water Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkaline Water

About Alkaline Water

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 56.2% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 432,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 31.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 175.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 292,095 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

