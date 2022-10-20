Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 8.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) shares were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 406,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 802,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million.
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.
