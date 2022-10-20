Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

