Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Down 1.4 %

ABEV opened at $2.76 on Monday. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ambev by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,063,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 13,994,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

