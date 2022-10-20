American Money Management LLC Buys 19,161 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 565,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,255. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

