American Money Management LLC Buys 42,994 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 559,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317,201. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.

