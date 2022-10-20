American Money Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.35. 41,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,323. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

