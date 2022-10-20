American Money Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.15.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $583.57. 16,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,016. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $637.62 and a 200 day moving average of $643.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

