American Money Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.25. 27,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

