American Money Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $471.58. 22,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

