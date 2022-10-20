American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.