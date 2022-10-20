American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Woodmark traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.74. 839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 56.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

