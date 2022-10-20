Analysts Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT at $27.17

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,119,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,316,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,384,984 shares of company stock worth $29,242,827 over the last three months. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 876,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.