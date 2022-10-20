Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $245.17

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Trading Down 1.4 %

Roche Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.