Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Target Price at $125.00

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SONY stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

