ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.59

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

