Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AM opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.